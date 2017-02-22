Uline to be in million-square-foot facility

A national company well-known for its catalog of industrial and packaging materials plans to move into a 1-million square foot building in Braselton.
Uline, headquartered in Wisconsin, but with a facility in Buford, plans to be in operation in October, Jim Shaw, president and CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, said Monday.
The company is privately owned and was started in 1980. It is owned by the Uihlein family. Liz and Dick Uihlein started the business.
Shaw said the company needs expansion room and that led to Jackson County.
It will be in the Braselton Logistics Center, a 1,000,812-square-foot distribution center. It is on Highway 124 between Highways 211 and 53 in Braselton. The address is 705 Braselton Industrial Boulevard.
See the full story in the Feb. 22 issue of The Braselton News.
