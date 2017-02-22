Mystery cash left in man’s car

Wednesday, February 22. 2017
A man turned over $900 in cash to authorities after he found the money mysteriously placed in his car.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called after a Hwy. 53 restaurant employee found the cash in an envelope in his vehicle’s floorboard. The complainant had “no clue” where the envelope came from and said he didn’t think it was there when he parked his vehicle before going to work.
Officers collected the money as evidence.
They advised the complainant that, if he found out who the cash belonged to, they could come to the BPD and retrieve it (if they can prove ownership).
