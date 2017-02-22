TENNIS: Tigers take down Athens Christian; Lady Tigers fall short, 3-2

The Commerce High School boys' tennis team knocked off Athens Christian yesterday, 4-1.
Dalton Flint (No. 1 single's) won 8-0, as did Ethan Leffew and Dylan Deaton (No. 1 double's).
Trevor Young (No. 2 single's) and Cade Ridley (No. 3 single's) won their matches 8-2.
The girls' team narrowly lost, 3-2.
Bethany Arnold (No. 3 single's) won her match 8-5. The No. 1 double's team of Morgan Partin and Jeanette Smith won 8-0.
The next tennis match is tomorrow at home vs. Woody Gap.
