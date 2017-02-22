GOLF: Tigers take first match of 2017 season

The Commerce High school boys' golf team defeated Oglethorpe boys in a seven-hole golf match at Double Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday.
The match was cut to seven holes due to daylight.
Commerce finished with a score of 160 and Oglethorpe finished at 185.
Commerce's low scorers were Josh Campbell (36), Jeremy Davis (38) and Cade Tootle (41).
Campbell and Davis are the lone returning starters for the Tigers, and head coach Matthew Lund said they help their teammates with different aspects of their games.
"We are going to go through some struggles this year in terms of the physical and mental aspects of the sport, but I was proud of how the guys grinded and made very good decisions with their course management," Lund said.
"That is possibly the most important factor for success in golf and they did a great job of analyzing their shots."
Some areas the team needs to improve in are putting from various distances and ball striking from rough areas, Lund added.
"Once the guys learn to coordinate their short game and simplify each hole, they are going to be an impressive group, despite their youth and inexperience," he said.
