The Jefferson girls' soccer team downed Class 6A Apalachee 1-0 on Friday behind a goal from Maryanne Kilgore. Goalkeeper Sophia LaMar finished with seven saves as the Lady Dragons moved to 2-0 under new coach Molly McCarty.
“It was an all-out team effort,” McCarty said. “We had only had one game going in to Apalachee, so it was hard to determine just how well we would be able to play against a physical, 6A team that had only allowed one goal in three games. We stuck to our game plan and came out successful in the win column.”
On the game's only score, right forward Anna Moore had the assist for the goal "that Maryanne Kilgore literally fell on to go over the line," McCarty said.
"We had several players supporting the goal and were thankful that the ball found the net," McCarty added. "Apalachee's keeper kept them in the game with some amazing tipped saves from our 11 shots on the night. Our backline, central play and keeper, Sophia LaMar, held off some strong attacking play in the defending third."
McCarty said her team will continue to look to improve during its non-region schedule.
"We still have many things to work within our style of play," McCarty said. "We will continue to build upon our weaknesses but having a game like this prior to region play gives us a great perspective of what to work on in training."
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 8, OGLETHORPE CO. 0: The Dragons routed visiting Oglethorpe County last Tuesday behind four goals from Nick Boobas. Luis Mendoza added two goals.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
•APALACHEE 3, JEFFERSON (BOYS) 1: After posting a pair of shutouts to start the season, the Dragons suffered their first loss of the year, falling to Class 6A Apalachee.
SOCCER ROUND-UP: Lady Dragons down Class 6A Apalachee
