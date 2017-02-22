GILLSVILLE - Betty H. Whitlock, 82, died Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Whitlock was born in Banks County, the daughter of the late William and Zadie Westmoreland Sheridan. Mrs. Whitlock was a member of Mt. Sinai Holiness Church and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Whitlock; and son, Timmy Whitlock.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynne Hill (Randy), Maysville; sons, Edwin Whitlock, Hiawassee, and Kevin Whitlock, Gillsville; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, February 24, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Herman Nation officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Sinai Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, February 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Whitlock (02-21-17)
