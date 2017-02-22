SOCCER ROUND-UP: Jackson County girls off to 3-0 start

After a 9-6-1 season a year ago in which it reached the Sweet 16, the Jackson County girls’ soccer team looks as if it has picked up where it left off.
Ivy Bell scored three goals and Melissa Ventura added two more as the Lady Panthers beat Franklin County 10-0 on Friday in their region opener to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Megan Kral, Savanna Gilstrap, Tiffany Savage, Haley Franklin and Kayley Medrano scored one goal each. Jackson County has outscored its opponents 17-1 this season.
“This was a good way to open region play,” coach Matt Maier said. “Coach (Jeff) Parker and I were pleased with how the underclassmen played. They set the tone for the game and we never looked back.”
The victory came after a 4-1 win over Class 6A opponent, Winder-Barrow, last Tuesday (Feb. 14). Ventura scored two goals, and Bell and Franklin scored one goal each.
“We started slow and allowed an early goal,” Maier said. “The girls regrouped and were able to put the game away late.”
Maier pointed out that this was another win versus a higher-classification school. The team opened the year with a win over Class 5A Johnson.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
•WINDER-BARROW 5, JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 0: The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season as the team was shut out on the road by a Class 6A foe last Tuesday.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
•JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 3, FRANKLIN CO. 0: Oscar Ponce, Erick Rodriguez and Ashton Parnell scored one goal each, and goalkeeper Brandon Cremeens recorded a clean sheet as the Panthers won their region opener. Franklin County went on the attack in the last 15 minutes but “Brandon (Cremeens) bailed us out with a couple of outstanding saves during that time,” coach Bob Betz said.
“We improved since our last match at Winder,” Betz said, noting the team’s 5-0 loss to the Bulldogs on Feb. 14. “Our defensive shape was the best it’s been all year, and that’s something we had to clean up from our first few matches this year. Our goal, as always, is to improve as a team as the season progresses. (Friday,) we took a step in the proper direction. It’s always gratifying to see the results of training produce results on the game pitch.”
