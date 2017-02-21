SOCCER ROUND-UP: Eagles break into win column with victory over Banks Co.

Justin Saavedra, Luis Hernandez and Jacob Bousquet all scored goals as the Eagles notched their first win of the year.
The victory ended a three-game losing streak to start the season.
Coach Ezra Crumley said his team still needs to shore up its passing and communication as it moves forward.
“If we want to reach our season goals then I will have to do a better job in preparation and practice,” he said. "It is on me to get the mistakes corrected and put this team in a position to win every game.”
The Eagles (1-3) return to action this Friday with a home game against Class 6A Apalachee (2-0-1).
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
•DAWSON CO. 3, EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 1: Battling sickness and a key injury, the Eagles dropped a non-region at home to top-10 program Dawson County. East Jackson surrendered three unanswered goals in the loss. Andres Perez scored East Jackson’s lone goal.
“Dawson County gave us a great test to see what we were made of and just how well we could compete with a top-10 team in the state,” coach Ezra Crumley said. “This type of loss will teach you more about yourself than any win over a lesser opponent, and that’s why we scheduled them.”
•DAWSON CO. 11, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 1: The Lady Eagles fell in a lopsided contest against Dawson County, ranked No. 4 in Class AAA.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
•NORTH HALL 2, EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 0: Still shorthanded with a rash of illnesses and missing center midfielder Andres Perez, East Jackson lost a tough non-region game at North Hall.
“We had plenty of opportunities but just could not capitalize when the opportunities arose,” coach Ezra Crumley said.
Crumley said his team was unable to string together enough passes “which caused us to run ourselves too much.”
“I have to do a better job getting the young men prepared,” Crumley added. “At the end of the day it’s not a bad pass or missed shot on goal that gets us. It is the preparation phase, and that clearly falls on me.”
•NORTH HALL 5, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 2: The Lady Eagles fell in non-region play on the road against the undefeated Lady Trojans.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
•EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 7, BANKS CO. 3: The Lady Leopards snapped a three-game losing skid to start the season, scoring a season-high seven goals against the visiting Lady Leopards.
