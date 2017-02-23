Students talk about path to graduation at Foothills

Foothills Education Charter High School, one of a number of charter schools that have sprung up in the region as an alternative way to increase graduation rates, is thriving in its second year on the Madison County High School campus.
The school, unlike the “regular” high school, has classes Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. and is for any student who may have struggled along the way in the traditional school setting, or who just wants to get the classes that they need to complete high school, sometimes while also part of the Move On When Ready program that allows them to take college courses at the same time.
The school is SACS-accredited and students are able to graduate and get a diploma, something many of them may have given up on had not they not been offered this alternative.
Most of the approximately 125 students who attend Foothills are former MCHS students, but some are also from Oglethorpe County and a few from other areas, such as Elberton.
“We can take students from anywhere,” said Michelle Garrison, one of two guidance counselors at the school. Garrison also teaches seventh grade language arts at the middle school.
Foothills is a public school like any other, Garrison points out, it is not an “alternative school” nor a GED program.
The school also offers the same classes, with a few significant differences. For one thing, it provides much more flexibility to students who may have jobs or children of their own to care for during the day. Another big difference the curriculum is one-on-one computer-based where students work at their own pace in smaller class settings with courses tailored to meet their needs. Teachers are always on hand and ready to assist them when needed.
Garrison said the school is also adding tutors for one on one coaching and there are mentors who meet with students once a week to provide encouragement and motivation. “They’ve really done a tremendous job,” Garrison said of the mentors.
Graduation ceremonies, complete with cap and gown are held twice each year.
Student Sage Cash is a senior at Foothills this year and has been a student there since it opened. Quiet and reserved, Cash said he likes that there is not as much “fluff” as regular high school and that he can move through his course work at his own pace.
“I really struggled with math,” Cash said. Now he’s finished two of his required math credits and has two more to go. And by going to school at night, he’s able to hold a job at a restaurant during the day.
He hopes to go to a police academy when he graduates, although he also though about the military for a while. He said he want a career that will allow him to give back to the community.
Another senior, Colt Whitehead, 21, said he quit school at MCHS in the 11th grade, where he was missing a lot of course credits. After he quit, he went to work as a welder for a while. Whitehead said he has ADHD, which made it difficult for him to concentrate. “I just never finished anything,” he said.
When he found out about Foothills, he decided to school another try. Now he only needs one more class to graduate and finally get his diploma.
He said the ability to go at his own pace and not get involved in “class stuff” has made him feel motivated to finish this time and he also feels it’s helped him grow up a lot.
“I am a lot more proud of myself now than I was,” Whitehead said. “It feels good to be accomplishing something.”
Garrison, who has known Whitehead since he was a 7th grader, agrees, saying his transformation, both as a student and as a person is amazing.
“Colt has really come a long way,” she said.
Whitehead said he hopes to go on to get a welding degree and maybe even open his own business.
Raneisha Gartrell, 17, who is also a senior this year, dropped out of Oglethorpe County High School in the ninth grade when she became a mom.
She spent a year and a half out of school, then heard about Foothills. The hours allow her to be home with her son during the day and go to school at night. Garrison said Gartrell is now very close to graduating – perhaps as early as the graduation ceremony held this May.
“I am going to join the Air Force after that,” Gartrell says without hesitation.
Sixteen-year-old Makuael Young is a sophomore. He said he was close to dropping out at OCHS before deciding to give Foothills a try. He enrolled at the school just before Christmas break.
He said there was just too much “drama” in class and not enough attention from teachers, which left him falling further and further behind, particularly in math. He said the one-on-one help from teachers and the ability to study at his own pace has made all the difference. Right now, Young said he plans to catch up on all his course work and then perhaps return to a regular classroom setting.
Thomas Edwards, 18, is a junior at Foothills and a former MCHS student.
Edward said he failed math in the ninth grade and attended Mountain Educational Charter school in Bowman over the summer to catch up.
He said his frustration in math continued when he returned to a regular classroom and he thought about dropping out.
“If this place hadn’t opened up I would have,” Edwards said.
Now Garrison said he is on track to likely graduate in December of this year. She also said he is one of the few students who are enrolled in chemistry, which he enjoys and is really good at.
Edwards said he really likes that there is someone always there to go to for help if he needs, particularly with those math classes.
Right now, he plans to be a truck driver when he graduates so he can see the country.
Garrison, however, is encouraging him to think about furthering his education at Athens Tech first.
“Kids that come here, they want to be here,” Garrison said. “They have goals. For most of them, day school didn’t work, but they need their education to get a good job.”
She said one student who recently graduated from Foothills did so because she wanted to finish high school as soon as possible to fulfill her career goal to become a nurse. She’s 17 and now an honor roll freshman at the University of North Georgia, Garrison noted.
Students are given three courses based on their needs when they first enroll and have the choice of going to all three classes, or taking them one at a time, passing the exam, and then moving on to the next one. She said some students want the variety, others prefer the stability of working at just one thing until they get it, then moving on to the next. They can also work on modules for the classes at home, though tests must all be taken at school.
“We offer every advantage that a traditional high school does as far as classes and academics and we also offer the extra advantages of one on one attention and the ability to move at one’s own pace,” she said.
For more information about Foothills, go to http://www.foothillscharter.org/home or call 706-795-2191, Ext. 1476 or Ext. 1475. Other Foothills Education Charter Schools are located in Baldwin, Barrow, Burruss, Clarke, Jackson and Morgan counties and towns. There is also a Foothills school in Glynn County and at Lee Arrendale State Prison.
