Rev. Charles Alexander (02-23-17)

BALDWIN - Rev. Charles Crawford Alexander, 88, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at North East Georgia Medical Center.
Born in Barberton, Ohio, on July 2, 1928, he was the son of the late Roy Reed Alexander and Mary Roquemore Alexander. Rev Alexander graduated from Athens High School in 1946. He served in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War and received the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). Rev. Alexander returned from Germany and graduated from Piedmont College and Columbia Seminary. He attended University of Edinburgh and University of Basel. He was student pastor of Ila and Danielsville Presbyterian Churches, pastor of Homer and Mayesville, Ga. Presbyterian Churches, and pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Mount Holly, N. C. He was a member of Kings Mountain Presbytery. Rev. Alexander was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ellen Garrison Alexander; brothers, Billy, Peter and Rev. Robert Alexander.
Fluent in Portuguese, Rev. Alexander and his wife Ellen were missionaries in Fortaleza Ceara, Brazil for 30 years from 1963 to 1993, where they focused on evangelism in the slums, church building, church planting, agriculture, drought and hunger relief programs and teaching. They also affected many lives by providing surgeries for adults and children with birth defects.
Survivors include his daughter, Ruth Alexander, Baldwin; son and daughter-in-law, Shafe and Elaine Alexander, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; grandchildren, Reed Alexander, Savannah Alexander and Morgan Alexander and brother and sister-in-law George and Margaret Alexander, Ohio; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sarah and Sydney Heindel, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Dr. Louis A. Leone, Northampton, Mass.
Charles loved Christ and lived his life for Him.
A viewing will take place at Homer Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 27, followed by a graveside service officiated by the Rev. Rebekah Maul at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church Cemetery.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
