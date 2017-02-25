IDA approves two water line requests

After a long “drought,” Madison County is beginning to see some expansion of its water business.
Madison County’s Industrial Development and Building Authority (IDA) approved two water requests Monday night, one for a planned subdivision in the development and approval process on McCannon-Morris Road and another for an existing mobile home park on Willis Glenn Road (off Diamond Hill-Neese Road).
Developer Adam Swann made the request for his proposed subdivision on an 80-acre tract of land that includes a lake and a stream.
IDA Executive Director Marvin White said the houses would be on three-quarter acre lots, which is allowed under the property’s recently approved R-1 zoning designation. The smaller lots must also have public water access.
Neese Mobile Home Park is a long-established park and is owned by Pier 1 Investments, White said.
He added that in both cases, the owner/developer will incur the costs of the water line installation and then be required to deed the lines to the IDA.
“We’ve not had water lines put in by anybody in a long time,” White said, adding that it was good to see things beginning to move again.
The IDA also held a closed session to discuss the sale of real estate.
