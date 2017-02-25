The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Adam Speir, Madison County Extension Agent
•Chairman’s report
•Report from industrial development and building authority. (Marvin White)
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider adopting an ordinance to regulate private property burials. (Judge Cross)
•Consider appointing Linda Cox to the library board of trustees. (Jennifer Ivey)
•Discuss process or method(s) of consideration when appointing and/or selecting county board and committee members. (Chairman John Scarborough)
•Consider accepting up to a 60’ right-of-way on Bridlewood Trail and Wolf Creek Trail. (Commissioner Lee Allen)
•Consider a $55,000 lease purchase agreement for Poca Volunteer Fire Department. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider a six-month review period to facilitate better consistency with the land use and comprehensive plans. (Theresa Bettis)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
Madison Co. BOC to meet Feb. 27
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry