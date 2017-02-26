Kim Hattaway (02-25-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Brian Kim Hattaway, 52 passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center-Gentiva Unit.
Mr. Hattaway was born on February 18, 1965, in Royston, the son of Lee Roy and Melva Ann Berrong Hattaway. He was an IT professional at the University of Georgia and a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Kimberly Dianne Gibby Hattaway; son, Austin Hattaway, Danielsville; daughter, Kristin Hattaway, Danielsville; and brother, Danny Hattaway, Danielsville.
Funeral services will be held at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, with the Revs. Kenny Davison Skipper Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening. The family is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Roy Hattaway, 3555 Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, GA.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
