Cheryl Simmons (02-21-17)

HOMER - Cheryl June Simmons, 58, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Born in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late Roy L. and Hazel Pritchett Simmons. She was a customer service representative with Roper Pump for over 25 years, graduated from Banks County High School in 1976, graduated from Athens Tech and Truett McConnell with an Associate Degree, was a United States Navy veteran for seven years, and a member of Homer Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a nephew, Paul Simmons.
Survivors include husband, Terry O’Kelley, Maysville; daughter, Brandee O’Kelley, Myrtle Beach, S.C., brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Donna Simmons, Alto; sisters and brother-in-law, Heather Simmons, Homer, Bonnie and Obie Faulkner, Homer; aunt, Peggy Lacey, Nicholson; and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday February 26, at Homer Baptist Church with the Revs. Charles Crabbe and Curt Edwards officiating. Burial was in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to CVID (Immune Deficiency Foundation), 110 W. Rd., Suite 300, Townson, MD 21204.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements were in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
