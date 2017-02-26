William Little (02-23-17)

UNION CITY - William Travis Little, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Mr. Little was born in Atlanta, the son of the late Homer and Sarah Tant Little. Mr. Little was an EDI Specialist with BellSouth and was a member of Galilee Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angie Little; and his son, Tony Little.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Wadsworth Little; and his son, Matthew Travis Little, both of Cumming.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, February 25, the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
