Heath Beatty (02-22-17)

FOLEY, ALA. - Heath Michael Beatty, 39 formerly of Jefferson, went to his eternal resting place Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Heath was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and was a very talented carpenter and artist, which he got from his maternal grandfather Bob Byess. Heath was raised in Jackson County and attended the Jackson County Public Schools. He graduated high school in 1997, where he excelled in baseball as a pitcher and infielder. He later attended Piedmont College on a baseball scholarship. He joined the Army and became a paratrooper, his last assignment being in Hawaii. He later took up interest in the cabinetry installation and design field of which he also excelled. Heath moved to Gulf Shores, Ala. to pursue a job in subdivision development. He was very successful in the field of work just like everything he pursued.
While in Alabama, Heath met and married a wonderful woman named Nicole Fennig and started a family. Heath Eli was born first and then Jacob Woodson. These two boys were Heath’s major love of life here on earth. Of all his accomplishments on earth, Heath was a very loving father. Heath ministered and participated in Athletes for Action and trusted Christ at age 16 for his salvation.
Heath was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob Byess and Harold and Betty Standridge Beatty.
Survivors include his wife, Nicole Fennig Beatty, Foley, Ala.; sons, Heath Eli Beatty and Jacob Woodson Beatty, Foley; sister, Alana Goodloe, Augusta, Heather Nicole Evans, Colbert; brother, Drew Beatty, Carnesville.; father, Tony Beatty and his wife Sherry, Jefferson; mother, Melissa Byess Childress and her husband Mark, Winder; and grandmother, Dorothy Mathis Byess, Pendergrass.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 25, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastors Rick Fennig and Ross Wheeler officiating, with cremation following the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
