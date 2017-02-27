Matthew Brantley recognized as Star Student, picks Wilkes as Star Teacher

Senior Matthew Stephen Brantley has been named this year’s STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student for Madison County High School.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored Brantley at its February Chamber Coffee, sponsored by EMC Security and Progressive Realty.
The coffee was held at the MCHS culinary arts center. Brantley chose MCHS language arts teacher Trent Wilkes as his STAR teacher. The STAR award is presented each year to a top academic senior in each participating Georgia high school.
The student must have the highest score in one sitting on the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) taken through the November test date of their senior year and be in the top ten percent or among the top ten students in their class.
