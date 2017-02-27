ILA - Sara Frances Faulkner Audulewicz, 94, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Mrs. Audulewicz was a native of Madison County and was the daughter of the late Edgar Lee Faulkner and Clyde Emma Kincaid Faulkner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Victor Audulewicz and by her beloved grandson, Zackary Victor Audulewicz, beloved granddaughter, Angela Westmoreland Gaither and by all of her siblings, Clifford Faulkner, Howard Faulkner, Susie Carithers, Jewel Coleman, Lillian Randall, Jean Jordan and Monroe Faulkner.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Gillespie and Don Audulewicz (Kathy); grandchildren, Stephanie Duncan, Allison Lucas (Tim) and Amy Hooven (Brent); great-grandchildren, Derrian Gaither, Mackenzie Duncan, Kayla Lucas, Zane Duncan, Haley Gillespie, Kendall Lucas, Kylee Lucas, Keaton Lucas, Grayson Hooven, Ryan Hooven and Holden Hooven; sister-in-law, Johnnie Sue Faulkner and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 24, 2017 at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment was at Ila City Cemetery.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Special thanks to daughter-in-law, Kathy Audulewicz for her special attention in these final moments.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville was in charge of arrangements.
Sara Audulewicz (02-22-17)
