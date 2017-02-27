WINDER - Marvin James “Jimmy” Hanson Jr., 72, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Mr. Hanson was born in Athens, the son of the late Marvin James Hanson Sr. and Roberta Whitehead Hanson. Mr. Hanson was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Johnson. He was a commercial truck driver for 20 years with Brown Transport.
Survivors include his wife, Opal Lee Hanson, Winder; son, Mitch Hanson and his wife Barbara, Winder; daughter, Kelly Warren and her husband Kevin, Snellville; granddaughter, Kayla Warren, Snellville; sisters, Joan Perry and her husband Ralph, Jefferson, and Diane Pruitt and her husband Michael, Jefferson; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held on Sunday, February 26, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Minister John Briscoe officiating. The burial was in the Lebanon Methodist Church Cemetery with Rodney Johnson, Craig Ervin, Michael Pruitt, Darrell Eavenson, Bill Standard and Kevin Warren honored as pallbearers.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
‘Jimmy’ Hanson (02-23-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry