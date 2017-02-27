DANIELSVILLE - James “Jim” William Graham, 83, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at St. Mary’s Healthcare System.
Mr. Graham was born in Madison County on May 20, 1933, the son of the late Washington Leonard Graham and Kanzdia Drake Graham. He was self-employed and of the Baptist denomination. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Graham.
Survivors include sons, Kenneth Graham and William Junior Graham. both of Comer, and Randy Graham, Bowman; sister, Odia Vinsona, Kannapolis, N.C.; grandchildren, Samantha Graham, Victoria Graham, Chris Graham, Greg Graham and Amanda Graham; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 2, at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Gerald Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The family is at the home of Mr. Junior Graham, 2025 Della Slaton Road, Comer, GA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Jim’ Graham (02-26-17)
