Linda Cook (02-25-17)

JEFFERSON - Linda Smith Cook, 68, passed away Saturday, February 25, in the extraordinarily compassionate care of the hospice program at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A native of Gainesville, she lived in Jefferson for many years and was a retired bookkeeper for Davis-Washington Lumber Company and Jefferson Motor Company. Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Josephine and Ralph Pinion.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Douglas Shumake, Jr., Jefferson and son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Amy Taylor, Durham, North Carolina. She was the special grandmother of Haleigh Shumake, Trey Shumake, Taylor Shumake, Josh Shumake, CJ Taylor, Gracie Taylor, Cameron Taylor, Wyatt Nichols, Jared Nichols and Ben Nichols. She is also survived by her father and stepmother, Enoch and Marylyn Smith, Nahunta; two brothers, Enoch Smith, Jr. and Sammy Smith, both of Gainesville; sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Nath Morris, Gainesville; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Along with family, her lifetime best friend, Delaine Healan Quinn, remained vigilant at her side at passing.
Her family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home on Saturday, March 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. with a memorial service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Pastor Rod Zwemke of Crossroads Church of Jackson County will preside.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Humane Society of Jackson County, 98 College Street, Jefferson, 30549, or the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, 30501.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
