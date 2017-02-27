LULA - Marjorie White Meeks, 91, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 26, 2017, following an extended illness.
Ms. Meeks was born on July 13, 1925, in Stanton, Ky., to the late Carl Jack White, Sr. and Ottie Demple Asburry White. She was preceded in death by her sisters Allene Montgomery, Esther Ford, and Ruby Allen; brothers, Carl Jack White, Jr. and William Lloyd White; grandson, Robert Douglas Sudduth; and great-grandson, Jude Spearman Pritchett. Ms. Meeks was a retired nurse.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Bobby and Carol Watkins, Lula; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Marilyn Buchanan, Greer, S.C. and Cliff and Cathy Meeks, Belton, S.C.; sisters, Martha Milam, Cleveland, and Yvonne Chrisman, Lula; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Hickory Flat United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. just prior to the service on Thursday at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, Georgia.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Hickory Flat United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 81, Lula, Georgia 30554.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Baldwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Meeks (02-26-17)
