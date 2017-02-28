Matthew Hughes (02-21-17)

WINDER - Matthew Kyle Hughes, 28, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Born in Dalton, Ga., he graduated from Winder Barrow High School in 2006. He was a fireman at Athens Clarke County Station 6 on Athena Drive in Athens. Matthew loved being outdoors and playing sports. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Collier; and grandfather, Robert Holman.
Survivors include his mother, Karen Hughes, Winder; father, Kyle Hughes, Dalton; sisters and brother-in-law, Danielle and Adam Wilson, Tampa, Fla., Krista Shields, Dalton, and Beverly Hughes, Alabama; grandmother, Ruby Hughes, Dalton; nephew, Carter Wilson, Tampa, Fla.; and girlfriend, Becca Ewing, Winder.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 26, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Gilmer officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
