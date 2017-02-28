Charles Richard LeMons, 80, died Sunday, February 26, 2017.
He was a loving father, husband, generous to a fault with a quick smile and a warm greeting for everyone he met. A native of Oakdale, Calif., he was raised in Sonora , Calif. Mr. LeMons was the son of the late Arthur and Edith Knapp LeMons. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service as a member of the Strategic Air Command, serving as an instructor in the missile program at the height of the cold war and race to land a man on the moon. Mr. LeMons became a private pilot progressing to become an instructor while serving in the Air Force, and continued as an avid pilot for more than two decades. In 1974 Mr. LeMons moved the family to Georgia and settled in Winder to start Georgia Maid Inc. with two friends manufacturing women's square dance shoes. As a businessman, he became involved in the community as member of the Lions, Masons, American Legion, VFW and Moose lodges and served on the Winder Airport Authority when it was originally formed. In 1984 Mr. LeMons sold his share of Georgia Maid Inc. and decided to "see the world again" by driving trucks over the road. Mr. LeMons retired from Transport Service after 20 years of service. Mr. LeMons was preceded in death by his wife, Joan DeRoche LeMons.
Survivors include his children, Jim (Casey) LeMons and Lori (Bob) Cain; brother, Glen LeMons; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held Saturday March 4, at 11 a.m., in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is charge of arrangements.
Charles Lemons (02-26-17)
