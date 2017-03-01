Gordon Mann Sr. (02-28-17)

JEFFERSON - Gordon Westervelt Mann Sr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
Mr. Mann was born in Kingston, N.Y, the son of the late James Westervelt Mann and Phyllis Eastman Mann. Mr. Mann was a retired Sergeant First Class with the United States Army and was president of the Jefferson Walk Homeowners Association. Mr. Mann’s most important job, and proudest accomplishment was his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Gordon Westervelt Mann Jr.; daughter, Pamela Taylor; great-grandson, Wyatt Johnson; and father-in -aw, John Gibson.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Mann, Jefferson; daughter, Belinda K. Duhaime, Cumming, Carrie (Stephen) Meldrum, Hephzibah, Ga., Helen Strother-Johnson, Portsmouth, Va., and Karren McTier, Hephzibah; mother-in -aw, Naomi Gibson, Gainesville; sisters, Mary Mann, Oswego, Ore., and Susan Zawacki, Virginia; two brothers; grandchildren, Eddie and Rebecca, Shawn, Bobby and Nicole, Pam, Paul and Evelyn, Gary and Brittany, Marissa and Kale, Eric and Kayla, Frank; great-grandchildren, Arizona, Dylan, Jaden, John, Jesse, Jack, Elizabeth, Kane, Janell, Savannah, Ali, Trey; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral home with Kale Martin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Disabled Veterans of America at www.dav.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
