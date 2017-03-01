Commerce home for women on hold

The Commerce Planning Commission spent most of an hour talking about a proposed conditional use for a group home for women before tabling the issue Monday.
The house, being planned for 120 Pine Street, would provide “transitional housing” for up to 10 women “who need help,” Tanya Grizzle, Oakwood, said.
Grizzle said she has a contract on the house, but she has halted work on it because of the planning issue. The property is zoned R-3 residential.
She said a full-time manager would live in the house and other staff would be there during the day.
Grizzle said she is buying the house and has financial backers from individuals and companies.
She got words of encouragement from the commission members, but no support for a conditional use exception.
She was asked to provide more details about the plans, “a structure or plan for how this would function,” Melinda Cochran, commission member, said.
See the full story in the March 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
