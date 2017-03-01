Services held for firefighter killed in tree-trimming accident

Services were held last week for an Athens-Clarke County firefighter who was killed in a tree-trimming accident in Jackson County.
Matthew Kyle Hughes, 28, of Winder, died in the accident which occurred on Feb. 20 on Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass. Hughes had been trimming trees with another man, who was 25-30 feet off the ground.
The witness was cutting a large branch off the tree and saw Hughes walk underneath him. He screamed at him to move, but Hughes was wearing headphones and didn’t hear him.
The branch fell and struck Hughes in the neck.
The witness said he repelled down the tree and performed CPR. Hughes was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and died.
Hughes was born in Dalton and was a 2006 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School according to his obituary. He was a firefighter at Athens-Clarke County Station 6 and “loved being outdoors and playing sports.”
He is survived by his mother, Karen Hughes of Winder; father, Kyle Hughes of Dalton; sisters and brother-in-law, Danielle and Adam Wilson of Tampa, Fla., Krista Shields of Dalton, and Beverly Hughes of Alabama; grandmother, Ruby Hughes of Dalton; nephew, Carter Wilson of Tampa, Fla.; and girlfriend, Becca Ewing of Winder.
Services were held Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment was held in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
