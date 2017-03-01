Planners vote to deny salvage yard

Jackson County planners voted 3-2 last week to deny a request for a salvage and recycling center in East Jackson.
Bryce Alewine requested four map amendments for 12 acres on Hwy. 441 and Allen Road (near Ingles). Alewine wants the future land use changed to industrial in order to use the location as a salvage yard and metal recycling center.
The property has been used for a similar purpose in the past. But in 2013 — when the value of scrap metal was low — the occupational tax license wasn’t renewed for the site, which led to the need for a map amendment.
Planners voted to deny the four map amendments and the request will be heard by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on March 20. Even if the BOC approved the request, Alewine would still need a rezoning and a special use permit since it is in an Overlay District.
See the full story in the March 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
