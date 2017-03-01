3,556 phone lines signed up for emergency notification system

Banks County EMA/E-911 director Deidra Moore reports that 3,556 phone lines have been signed up for the emergency notification system.
“We have had a positive response from our launch of Swift 911 just under a month ago,” Moore states. “We have 303 that have signed up through their cell phone or through the web portal and we have 2,681 publicized home phones that we have uploaded along with 572 publicized commercial phone numbers we have uploaded.”
Moore reminds Banks County everyone interested in receiving emergency alerts to visit www.bankscountyga.org/Home.html and click on the Swift 911 Link in the lower left of the screen and register. They may also register by texting the word Swift911 to the phone number the Banks County EMA/E-911 Facebook Page and click on the Use App button in the upper right of the main page.
Citizens can sign up for whatever emergency alerts that they want from the National Weather Service, Banks County EMA/E911, Banks County Sheriff’s Office or Banks County Fire/EMS or any of the government offices releasing information about closings or other announcements.
“They will not get the information unless they sign up because we don’t want to bother someone that does not wish to be bothered,” Moore said.
For more information, call 706-677-3163.
