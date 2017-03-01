Controversial warehouse gets initial OK

A controversial warehouse got the initial green light on Monday.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted 3-1 to approve a manufacturing-distribution rezoning for 31 acres on Hwy. 124 at Henry Braselton Drive. The Braselton Town Council will hold a public hearing on March 9 and will consider the annexation and rezoning request March 13.
CHI Acquisitions, LLC, plans to construct a 462,000 sq. ft. speculative warehouse building at the site. The group withdrew a similar application presented last year and resubmitted with revisions and for “full transparency.”
John Bateman, who presented the application, previously said the project would move forward with or without annexation into the town since it is already zoned General Industrial in Jackson County.
He clarified that on Monday.
The project will move forward as industrial whether it is annexed or not, Bateman said. But the Jackson County Overlay requires a special use for buildings over 150,000 sq. ft., so — if the annexation is denied and a special use wasn’t approved by the county — the group would construct smaller warehouse buildings.
Bateman said the group wouldn’t have to rezone for the smaller buildings. But he said that design wouldn’t generate as many jobs, could cause more congestion and may not attract as many businesses.
Also in the revised application, CHI reduced the building size, added landscaping and additional buffers, restricted truck access to Hwy. 124 and redesigned the Henry Braselton Drive entrance.
Residents packed the room on Monday, pushing the commission to deny the application. Raphael Mayberry, Dustin York and Brook York all stressed the project would add to Braselton’s traffic issues. D. York questioned why the town would want its name on a project that had “negative impacts” on the community.
“This doesn’t belong in our town,” he said.
