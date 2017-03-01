A construction alternative may speed up the timeline for widening Hwy. 211 in Braselton.
The Braselton Town Council discussed the project at its Feb. 24 planning session. During the day-long meeting, the council ranked its priorities for short-term goals. Roads/infrastructure came in at the top.
Specifically, the council is looking at improvements to Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 211. During certain times of the day — morning and afternoon — congestion on Hwy. 211 is significant.
Widening the road is on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term plan according to Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott. But it doesn’t have the personnel to “fast track some of its larger projects,” she said.
The council is considering taking on segments of the Hwy. 211 widening project (similar to how it did with Hwy. 53). The town would bid and manage the project and the GDOT would fund it.
The town would oversee the widening of two sections: From the I-85 northbound ramp to Par 3 and from Ace Hardware to Hwy. 347. The project includes roundabouts at the I-85 Southbound ramp and Chateau Elan resort entrance and a traffic light at Par 3.
The section in between — which includes a bridge — would be completed later by the GDOT.
That may create a bottleneck on the road as travelers navigate from four lanes, to two lanes and back to four lanes. Still, mayor Bill Orr said it would temporarily ease overall traffic.
“Your choice is to wait six years or have a small section where there’s a bottleneck instead of the whole thing,” said Scott.
No timetable has been set and the project depends on the approval from the GDOT. But Scott said the town’s two sections could be completed within 12 months. Under the proposed plan, the remaining section in between may be completed by the GDOT within two years.
Congestion still town’s top priority
