Folkers awarded ‘Life Saving Award’

A Braselton police officer who pulled an injured man off of the interstate has been awarded the Life Saving Award.
The Braselton Police Department presented the award to officer Steven Folkers on Monday.
A man fled from officers on Valentine’s Day after being pulled over for speeding. He reportedly had outstanding warrants and ran from officers on foot, crossing the interstate. He ultimately hit the side of a vehicle and was thrown onto the top of the car before falling to the ground.
The incident occurred during the night and traffic was oncoming. Folkers reportedly said, “he could not just stand there and watch him get run over.”
Folkers ran to the man’s body, grabbed him and moved him off the road, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville in moderate condition.
Folkers is being hailed as a hero after the event for risking his life to protect the man.
This is the second Life Saving Award Folkers has been awarded.
He celebrated the recognition Monday with the BPD and his family.
