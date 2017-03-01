HULL - Mary Carol Dixon Collins Wagnon passed from this world surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, and spent her 77th birthday with her Lord Jesus.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Granville and Harriett Craven Dixon. She was the widow of Raymond Collins and Robert Wagnon, retired as an LPN, and of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Dixon and Elisa Collins, Danielsville, and Jason and Melissa Collins, Hull; daughters and son-in-law, Amanda Collins, Statham, Connie and Wallace Carter, Marietta; step-son and step-daughter-in-law, Keith and Paula Wagnon; sisters and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Lowe, Athens, Betty Jo and Ray Anderson, Hull; brothers and sister-in-law, Aubrey Dixon, Athens and Bobby and Gloria Dixon, Athens; grandchildren, Jordan Collins, Lindsay Collins, Cole Collins, Clinton Collins, Allen and Missy Reynolds, Nikki and Brian Cail, Michelle and Kent Gould, David and Wendy Brown, Helen Carter and Michael Lindeborg, Wallace Carter, III; great-grandchildren, Alexis Reynolds, Trey Reynolds, Braxton Reynolds, Caleb Brown, Stephen Gedenk; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Lord and Stephens Chapel, Danielsville, with the Rev. Barry Black officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
Carol Collins Wagnon (02-28-17)
