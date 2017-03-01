SOCCER: Kilgore’s five goals spark Lady Dragon rout of Hart County

By Kyle Funderburk
Maryanne Kilgore and the Jefferson girls’ soccer team had no problems beating Hart County last Friday night.
Kilgore scored five of the Dragons 10 goals and Jefferson controlled the ball for the majority of the game in the shutout, mercy rule victory. The other five goals were scored by five different players.
Jefferson (3-0) did not take long to start scoring. Kilgore got her first goal just six minutes into the game. Melanie Velazquez scored 16 minutes later and Jefferson regained possession immediately after and Kilgore got her second goal just 23 seconds later to put the Dragons ahead 3-0.
But Jefferson’s onslaught was not finished. They once again got the ball back soon after Hart County took over and Valerie LaDue scored to put Jefferson ahead 4-0. The three goals by Velazquez, Kilgore and LaDue were all scored within a period of a minute and 19 seconds.
Less than three minutes later, Shy Yang scored her first goal to make the score 5-0 going into halftime.
Just like the opening moments of the game, Kilgore scored very quickly to start the second half. This time she scored after only two minutes. She scored again four minutes afterwards to put the Dragons just three goals away from ending the game early.
Around the halfway mark of the second half, Kilgore had an open shot but it hit the crossbar and bounced right to Brianna Rosales who kicked it to the net putting Jefferson ahead 8-0.
Vavda Kozup and Kilgore scored in the final 15 minutes of the game. Kilgore’s came with 5:47 left on the clock and was the Dragons 10th which ended the game.
The Lady Dragons’ non-region schedule continued on Tuesday (Feb. 28) as they were scheduled to play at Winder-Barrow.
Jefferson will play its region opener on Friday at Madison County at 5:30 p.m. A non-region game against Banks County follows this coming Tuesday at home at 5:30 p.m.
