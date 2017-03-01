SOCCER: Jefferson boys fend off Hart County

By Kyle Funderburk
The Jefferson boys’ soccer team narrowly survived getting upset by Hart County last Friday night.
The Dragons (3-1) dominated the first half with a 4-1 lead, but they were outscored 3-1 in an ugly second half and were barely able to hold on to the lead in the final minutes.
“It was very close but there were some positives,” said Jefferson head coach Casey Colquitt. “Luis Mendoza had a great game but we have to find some team chemistry, but it’s out there.”
“We have some good players we just need to see if we can put all the pieces of the puzzle together,” he said.
All seemed well early on. Jefferson maintained possession of the ball for most of the first half and scored three goals in the first 28 minutes. Christian Morsut got the scoring started with a goal nine minutes into the contest.
At the 16-minute mark of the first half, Hart County’s keeper left the goal unattended and Nickolas Wheeler scored an easy goal to put the Dragons ahead 2-0. Luis Mendoza scored four minutes later for the Dragons third goal.
Hart County scored their first goal with around eight minutes left in the first half, but Brandon Hudson answered with a goal just three minutes later to give Jefferson a 4-1 lead going into halftime.
The opening nine minutes of the second half saw three goals scored between both teams. The Bulldogs scored two around the 34 and 32-minute marks to cut the lead to 4-3, Brandon Hudson scored a minute after to give Jefferson some breathing room.
But after getting eight goals in the first 50 minutes of the game, only one goal was scored for the rest of the game. Hart County got the last goal after the ball hit the leg of a Jefferson player and bounced into the net. This cut the lead down to 5-4 with just 4:40 remaining.
The Dragons held on in the final minutes to maintain a 5-4 win.
Jefferson was slated to play at Winder-Barrow this past Tuesday (Feb. 28) and will open region play Friday at Madison County at 7:30 p.m.
The Dragons will host Banks County in non-region action on Tuesday.
