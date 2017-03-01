SOCCER: Lady Panthers win ‘measuring stick game’

The Jackson County girls’ soccer team bolstered its résumé with a substantial victory outside of region play.
The Lady Panthers beat North Hall 2-1 at home on Friday, downing a program that reached the Elite Eight in Class AAAA last year. The win moved Jackson County to 4-0.
“We told the girls beforehand — we said this was a measuring stick game,” coach Matt Maier said. “It’s a non-region game. This kind of tells us, ‘Where are we? What do we need to work on? Are we good enough to get to the Elite Eight, to the Final Four, to the championship?’ I think this game really proved that we do have that talent to get there.”
Megan Kral scored two goals, both in the second half, as the Lady Panthers built a 2-0 halftime edge.
“Megan, she’s just continuing to do what she did last year,” Maier said. “She’s one of our main cogs on offense. Pretty much as she goes, we go. As long as she’s clicking, we’re clicking, too.”
Maier praised the energy and focus his team displayed in the first half in jumping out to a lead over the ninth-ranked Lady Trojans, who have dropped down to Class AAA this year.
“The first 40 minutes, we came out really fast,” Maier said. “We knew that this was going to be a tough game. We were both undefeated. We knew that we had to come out really fast and sharp and the girls made a lot of great passes.”
Jackson County surrendered a goal in the 44th minute but played efficiently enough the rest of the way in the second half to hold North Hall off the scoreboard and hold on for the win.
“We basically did what we had to,” Maier said. “We made some good passes. We got into open spaces. We continued to keep pressure on them, so we didn’t sit back and hope that they didn’t score again. We just kept on playing our game, so that kept them on their heels.”
The victory gave the Lady Panthers a 4-0 start for the second-consecutive season.
“Really it all starts at practice,” Maier said. “We’ve been having some good practices lately … We worked on a lot of things in practice and they transferred it from the practice field to the game field.”
The team was slated to take on rival East Jackson on Tuesday in their region opener, followed with home games against Oconee County (Friday, 5:30 p.m.) and North Oconee (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.).