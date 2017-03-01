BASEBALL: Panthers 8-1 after doubleheader sweep

Though pleased with his team’s 8-1 start, Jackson County baseball coach Jonathan Gastley is quick to point out that’s all it is right now — a start.
The Panthers swept Fannin County in a home doubleheader on Saturday, 4-2 and 5-1, to run their winning streak to six games.
“We’ve just got to be consistent in what we’re doing and just keep grinding it out because we’re about to hit that stretch run there where a lot of it’s going to be a grind,” Gastley said. “It’s about competing at this point and who wants it more and doing those little things like that.”
Jackson County held Fannin County’s lineup largely in check on Saturday, holding the Rebels to a combined seven hits in the twin bill.
Tanner Crump earned the starting nod in Game One, and delivered a win, allowing four hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out seven. After allowing two scores in the second inning, Crump held Fannin County off the scoreboard in his final four innings of work. He retired the last nine batters he faced.
“Tanner struggled at times there, but was able to pitch out of some situations and they were able to play good defense behind him,” Gastley said.
The game was tied 2-2 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Mason Williams ripped a two-run triple to put the Panthers ahead for good, 4-2.
“He’s been doing a great job here lately of opposite-field hitting,” Gastley said. “He’s worked really hard on that. Every time he steps into the box, I feel like we’ve got a chance. He’s doing a great job of putting the ball in play. Him coming up big with that triple there, I think that was a big momentum shift for us.”
Williams went 2-for-3 in Game One.
Jackson County won Game Two on a strength of a four-run third inning. Logan Stockton, Grey Akins and Caleb Mathews each singled home runs that inning and Kyle Maxwell brought in another score with a sacrifice fly.
Williams, who went 2-for-3 in Game Two, got Jackson County on the board in the first inning with an RBI double.
Chris Griggs started on the mound and surrendered one hit through five shutout innings, striking out three. He issued three walks.
“He did well (Saturday),” Gastley said. “He didn’t have his best stuff. It’s one of those situations where you have to go out and grind and compete and he had great defense behind him, and I felt like we did a great job with that (Saturday).”
The Panthers were slated to take on former region foe Oconee County on Tuesday (Feb. 28). Jackson County will host West Hall on Friday (5:55 p.m.) and travel to White County on Monday (5:55 p.m.).
The Panthers don’t start their 15-game region schedule until March 14 against Morgan County.
“Like I tell them, it’s not always how you start, it’s how you finish,” Gastley said. “And we still haven’t got into region play, yet.”