TENNIS: Panthers off to 4-0 start

Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks couldn’t have asked for a better first month of the tennis season. He hopes March proves just as prosperous.
The Jackson County boys’ tennis team has taken a 4-0 record into a mini-break in the schedule.
“Our boy’s tennis team has really been playing well — even the new players,” Brooks said. “Most of the players hit after practice or receive private lessons. Overall, everyone looks solid. Everyone has either only one loss or are undefeated.”
The Panthers will return to action on Monday after a 13-day hiatus from action to face East Hall.
“I’m extremely excited that we are 4-0 currently, and I look for us to build on this momentum,” Brooks said.
Jackson County’s most recent win came last Tuesday (Feb. 21) in a 4-1 victory over Elbert County. Despite the convincing final tally, the Panthers had to win three 3-set matches against the Blue Devils to stay unbeaten.
Kyle Graves (3-1) won at No. 1 singles 6-7, 6-1, 6-2. Nick Bergeron (4-0) remained unbeaten on the year with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles. Jared Weaver and David Cristea fought to a three-set victory, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, at No. 1 doubles to move to 3-1 on the season. Brendon Mitchell and Colin McMenomy (one of the team’s newest players) coasted to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles. The Panthers are 4-0 in No. 2 doubles play this year.
Jackson County’s lone loss came at No. 3 singles where Hayden Dutton (3-1) fell 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in a match that lasted multiple hours.
Brooks points out that this year’s team is well ahead of last year’s pace.
“The boys have already amassed two-thirds of the wins we had last year with just over 25 percent of our season being played,” he said.
Jackson County opens its five-match Region 8-AAA schedule on Tuesday against Hart County. Brooks feels this team will stack up quite well against the rest of the region.
“I feel we’ve beaten good competition along the way, and I think we are battle-tested enough to vie for the region title,” Brooks said.
•ELBERT CO. 3, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 2 (TUESDAY, FEB. 21): The Lady Panthers suffered a narrow defeat in a marathon match at Elbert County last Tuesday. Jackson County received victories at No. 2 singles from Serina Bergeron (6-4, 7-6) and at No. 1 doubles Madison Rodriguez and Melissa Clark (6-1, 6-1).
“Even in the loss, there were positives, seeing how hard they work to gain victory,” Brooks said.
TENNIS: Panthers off to 4-0 start
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry