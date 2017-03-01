BASEBALL: Dragons survive up-and-down tournament at Athens Christian

Jefferson emerged with two wins in three games at a tournament at Athens Christian last week, but coach Tommy Knight wouldn’t mind never having to experience a similar stretch again.
The Dragons (4-1) committed eight errors in a 10-7 win on Thursday over Hart County and then piled up a combined 16 hit batsmen and walks in an 11-9 loss on Saturday to Tattnall Square Academy.
Jefferson closed the tournament with a 7-2 win over Brookstone in a second game on Saturday.
“If we go two out of three games all year long that way, I might have a heart attack before the season is over with,” Knight said. “That was rough. That was tough on an old man like me.”
The Dragons are off to a 4-1 start, but Jefferson is still looking to shore up its play as it preps for the start of region play later this month.
“We just haven’t quite got it all put together, yet,” Knight said.
Against Hart County, Carter Evans went 3-for-3 with a double while Zac Corbin drove in two runs and stole two bases in the Dragons’ victory over a former region foe.
Jefferson led 5-4 through five innings but scored five runs over the course of the sixth and seventh innings to build a 10-4 lead. Hart County scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, but Jefferson hung on for the win.
The Dragons’ eight errors contributed to five unearned runs for Hart County.
“It was just misplayed balls,” Knight said of the defensive miscues, “plays we’ve got to make in order to beat good teams … That’s got to get fixed.”
Brandon Trefren threw four innings for the win, surrendering three hits, one unearned run and one walk while striking out three. Brooks Beddow worked 2 and 2/3 innings of relief before giving way to Will Wood, who recorded the final out in the seventh inning.
The Dragons squandered a 9-0 first-inning lead in the loss to Tattnall Square, last year’s Class A-Private state champion. Free bases were one of the major culprits as Jefferson pitchers walked 12 and hit four batters. Tattnall Square managed just five hits.
“That is a really good team, and they didn’t hit the ball around on us at all — they didn’t have to,” Knight said.
Jefferson led 9-2 until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Tattnall Square rallied for eight runs to take the lead.
Lane Watkins led the Dragons at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Corbin went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Jefferson earned a measure of redemption with its victory over Brookstone, a 20-win team from last year.
Dragon pitching proved more stingy against the Cougars than in the loss to Tattnall Square with just two walks issued.
Patrick Hickox threw 5 and 1/3 innings for the win, allowing five hits and two walks, while striking out four. Sam Wells was perfect in 1 and 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two batters.
Chaz Evans (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Billy Finch (2-for-4, three RBIs) led the Dragons at the plate. Knight praised the overall play of Finch, who stepped in and played both catcher and shortstop on Saturday.
“He fielded it well and hit the ball well,” Knight said. “Behind the plate, he was good enough. This is a kid who hasn’t had any varsity experience. He just gets out there and competes.”
Others with multi-hit games against Brookstone were Sammy Elegreet (2-for-3) and Vinny Farley (2-for-2).
“I was pleased with that game,” Knight said. “I thought we pitched well, played good defense and swung the bat good enough. Of the three games, I was definitely most pleased with that one.”
Jefferson was scheduled to host Walnut Grove on Tuesday and will travel to White County on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game. The Dragons will then play Gainesville four times next week over the span of two doubleheaders. The first is at home on March 7, starting at 5 p.m. The Dragons will travel to Gainesville on March 10 for the second doubleheader, which also starts at 5 p.m.
Knight will look to settle both his offensive and defensive lineups over the next couple of weeks, noting that he’s been playing several different combinations to this point.
“We just need to start settling on something and get those guys comfortable in those positions where we can go into region with a little bit of a comfort level,” he said.
