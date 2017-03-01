The East Jackson baseball team suffered a pair of losses following a victory last week as the Eagles continue to work through their non-region schedule.
After beating Clarke Central 3-2 this past Wednesday (Feb. 22), East Jackson (2-6) fell to Athens Academy 4-2 at home on Friday and were routed by Habersham Central 11-0 at home on Monday.
“The guys are working hard and we will continue to get better,” coach Tedd Sims said.
East Jackson opened the week by earning its second win of the year with its home victory over Class 5A Clarke Central. The win avenged a 7-6 loss to the Gladiators on Feb. 13 in Athens.
Luke Hadden threw a complete game, four-hitter with nine strikeouts. Caleb Adair went 2-for-4.
Josh Adair, Austin Thomas, Wes Bruce, Nick Clapper and Hadden contributed one hit each. Zach Howington finished with an RBI.
East Jackson lost narrowly two days later against Athens Academy at home after being blanked by the Spartans 8-0 back on Feb. 17.
Brian Puckett led the Eagles at the plate, going 1-for-3. Josh Adair scored a run. On the mound, Caleb Adair threw two scoreless innings.
“The kids played tough and competed,” Sims said.
East Jackson then suffered its second shutout loss of the season in the 11-0 setback against Habersham Central.
The Eagles were slated to take on crosstown rival Commerce on Tuesday (Feb. 28) on the road.
They’ll face Stephens County today (Wednesday) at home at 5:55 p.m. East Jackson will then host Athens Christian on March 7 at 5:55 p.m. for the first of three games against the Class A private school.
Eagles look to rebound from losses
