TENNIS: Dragon tennis team off to 5-0 start

The Jefferson boys’ tennis team has breezed through the non-region portion of its schedule so far with some major region matches on the horizon.
Heading into this week’s action, the Dragons were off to a 5-0 start. The team was slated to play Morgan County on Tuesday at home in its final non-region match.
“We’re very proud of the successful start but have a long way to go with a young team with limited experience in a new 4A classification and competing against the toughest region in Georgia,” coach Allen Thompson said.
Jefferson will take on North Oconee — a Final Four team from last year — on the road on Thursday in its region opener before heading to the Kennesaw Mountain Invitational this Friday and Saturday. The Dragons then return to region play March 9 at home against Oconee County, which finished as runners-up in Class AAA last year before jumping to Class AAAA this season.
Jefferson moved to 5-0 with a 5-0 victory over East Jackson at home this past Wednesday (Feb. 22).
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 5, EAST JACKSON 0 (WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22): The Lady Dragons broke into the win column with a win over neighboring East Jackson. Jefferson got the sweep with a 10-5 tie-breaker in the No. 1 doubles match.