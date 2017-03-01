SOCCER: Panther coach says conditioning a big factor in Friday win

While two early second-half goals clinched a Jackson County victory over North Hall, coach Bob Betz pointed more to an overarching theme in the non-region win.
The Panthers downed the visiting Trojans 3-1 on Friday — shutting out the Gainesville-area school in the second half — and Betz credited his team’s conditioning as a difference maker.
“I think we kind of ran them into the ground a little bit,” he said. “They got a little tired, and we were able to sub a lot. Again, our conditioning program is top-notch.”
Betz said that’s been an advantage his team has enjoyed over many opponents the past few years.
“Think about a couple years ago, when we always got down by a goal, we’d end up always in the second half being very much stronger,” Betz said. “I attribute that to our conditioning program.”
Then there’s also the team’s depth.
“And we have quality subs,” Betz said. “So we don’t drop off much.”
The victory moved Jackson County to 3-1 on the season. The Panthers were slated to open region play on Tuesday at home against rival East Jackson.
In Friday’s win, Jackson County jumped ahead of previously unbeaten North Hall when Oscar Ponce slipped in a shot inside the far post in the 28th minute off a throw-in to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
But North Hall scored in the 36th minute, and the teams went into halftime knotted 1-1.
The game didn’t stay tied for long.
Erick Rodriguez’s header in the 44th minute found the back of the net, putting the Panthers ahead 2-1. Ethan Bell then added another score with a strike in the 46th minute.
“I’ve been waiting for that shot for four years,” Betz said of Bell’s score. “He did well with that … He’s got probably one of the best strikes I’ve ever seen here as far as being able to rip a hard shot. It doesn’t seem like we ever get him in position.”
Jackson County keeper Brandon Cremeens recorded a clean sheet in the second half as the Panthers held on for the win.
In defeating North Hall, Jackson County beat a team from the soccer-rich Region 7-AAA, which includes East Hall, Dawson County and top-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian. The Trojans came into the game ranked No. 9 in Class AAAA.
“That’s a good team from a very tough region,” Betz said.
The schedule certainly won’t let up any with non-region games against Oconee County (Friday, 7:30 p.m.) and North Oconee (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.) at home ahead on the schedule.
“The schedule is intentionally tough, but it’s how you make your steel and get it right,” Betz said.