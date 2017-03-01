Maxwell to play baseball at Oglethorpe University

Jackson County’s Kyle Maxwell will look forward to four more years of baseball, having signed with Oglethorpe University.
Maxwell said the Division III school in Atlanta offered the team camaraderie, academic programs and proximity he sought.
“Just the feeling of all the players once I got there,” Maxwell said. “They have all the degrees that I was looking for. It’s pretty close to home, so I like that, too. It’s just a nice school.”
Maxwell also considered Covenant and Piedmont.
He started considering the possibility of playing collegiately during the summer prior to his junior year and began looking into recruiting and showcases.
Maxwell learned about Oglethorpe through a recruiting website and attended two showcases at the school, while Oglethorpe coaches also saw him participate at other showcases.
Oglethorpe coaches will look to use Maxwell as both a hitter and a pitcher. He’ll play first base or the outfield when he’s not on the mound.
In the classroom, Maxwell is interested in the school’s engineering program and would like to minor in business.
First-year Jackson County coach Jonathan Gastley said Maxwell has a lot of potential in the college game.
“I think Kyle has great potential at the next level just because of his build, his work ethic and I think just his commitment to the game itself,” he said. “So I think he’s going to be just a great student athlete.”
Maxwell is the first senior from Jackson County’s team this year to sign with a college and the first in Gastley’s tenure with the Panthers to do so. Gastley said anytime a player out of the program signs it represents a special occasion.
“I hope that there’s definitely many more to sign,” he said. “We look forward to where the program is headed and our future. We’re really excited for Kyle and his family and excited for the future of Jackson County baseball.”
And Maxwell is excited about the opportunity in front of him.
“Not everyone gets a chance to move on and play at the next level, so I’m very blessed,” he said.
