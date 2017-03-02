Folk to Fine is this weekend

Folk to Fine attendees will be offered an inside look on how some art pieces are made. The sixth annual Folk to Fine Arts Festival – set for March 3-4 at the Commerce Civic Center – will feature classes and pottery demonstrations this year. Courses are set for Saturday, March 4, and include:
•Make and Take Natural Soap or Candle Class, at 11 a.m. The course is for all ages and the cost is $10.
•Fun with Clay, 12:30 p.m. The course is for all ages and the cost is $8.
•Children’s Painting Class, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The course is for children between 5-14 years old. The cost is $5 and children will “learn to use watercolor paint to create a seascape and make origami boats to complete the painting.”
ABOUT FESTIVAL
The Folk to Fine “meet the artist” reception will be held Friday, March 3, from 5-9 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes light refreshments and two drink tickets along with readmission for the entire festival.
The festival will reopen on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $5 but children under 10 will be admitted for free.
For more information, visit folk-finearts.com or call 706-335-6417.
