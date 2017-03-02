BASEBALL: Tigers split series with Banks County

The Commerce High School baseball team split its home-and-home series with the Banks County Leopards last weekend.
The Tigers (3-3) held serve at home on Friday night, winning in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Leopards’ error. Colby Rogers scored the winning run.
The Tigers lost Saturday at Banks County 6-2.
In comparing both games, head coach Steve Cotrell said the team looked “young” at times.
“We had opportunities Friday to open the game up and we didn’t execute some thing offensively,” Cotrell said. “But, we did play well defensively, and we pitched well.
“We knew that going in. We’re young.”
Five freshmen and sophomores start for the Tigers.
“It’s one of those where it’s going to be a learning curve,” he said. “Friday, I thought we played well and well mentally, but it was at home. Saturday, I wouldn’t say we got rattled, but there were some situations we didn’t handle well.”
The Leopards strung together a five-run fourth inning to take control of Saturday’s game. The Tigers were up 2-1 when the inning started.
“It’s one of those where they (Banks County) is much better than they have been in the past,” Cotrell said. “It’s maturity for us, being able to bounce back on back-to-back days.
“We’re getting better from that aspect. We’ve come along way since that first game, but we have a ways to go.”
The Tigers trounced East Jackson 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
They play Union County this Friday.
