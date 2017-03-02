TENNIS: Leopards, Lady Leopards blow past Social Circle

The Banks County High School boys' tennis team wasn't at full strength in the team's opening match last Thursday vs. East Jackson.
On Tuesday, it showed what it's capable of as the Leopards blew past Social Circle 5-0.
Gabe Martin, Griffin Goodwin and Dillon Eschwege picked up wins in single's play. Stetson Boswell, Hunter Payne, Gabe Caudell and Tyler Morris won their double's matches.
The Lady Leopards won their match 4-1.
Amelia Lyons and Jillian Martinet won their single's matches. Emily Morris, Lauren Collins, Peggy Reems and Jasmine Artega won in double's action.
Tennis continues today at home against Putnam County.
