The Banks County High School soccer teams had to cancel last Friday’s games at West Hall due to illness going around both the boys’ and girls’ teams.
Boys’ head coach Michael Boomer said it is tough to break a “sickness cycle” when both teams ride the same bus and called the cancellation “unavoidable.”
But, the next set of games isn’t until next Tuesday at Jefferson, which gives both teams six more days to get all of its players healthy.
“We put this week of no games into our schedule, before region started, to try and right the ship, sort of speak, but actually it will help us to get healthy,” Boomer added.
Both teams open region play March 14 at home against Rabun County.
After Rabun, both teams will travel to Putnam and Oglethorpe counties for their next set of region of games
Games vs. East Jackson
The Leopards were upended 3-1 by the Eagles last Tuesday (Feb. 21).
Jose Enriquez scored the Leopards’ only goal. Ramiro Cuadra Jr. picked up the assist on the play.
The Lady Leopards also struggled against the Lady Eagles.
The team fell 7-3. McKinley Bramlett scored two of the team’s three goals. Katie Couch tallied the other goal.
SOCCER: Illness strikes soccer teams
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry