BASEBALL: Leopards split series with Tigers

The Banks County High School baseball team split a home-and-home series with Commerce last weekend.
The Leopards won Saturday night’s game 6-2 at home behind solid pitching from Dylan Nix. Nix went four innings and recorded seven strikeouts. CJ Thomas picked up the save, pitching three scoreless innings to close the game out.
Thomas also did damage from the plate, recording a hit and recording two RBIs. Judd Roberts connected for a single and an RBI.
Grant Rylee connected for two singles and an RBI.
“I was very pleased with our offensive effort at the plate,” head coach Tom Kelley said. “We had good pitching as well.”
The Leopards took an early 1-0 lead when a wild pitch by Commerce led to a Leopard run.
The Tigers battled back to take the lead in third inning off of two walks.
The Leopards regained control in the bottom of the fourth. A Rylee single scored Zane Millwood to tie the game at 2-2.
Three batters later, Chase Brown scored on a wild pitch to give the Leopards a 3-2 lead. In the same at-bat, Thomas’ single brought home Rylee and Caden Cotton to move the lead to 5-2.
The Leopards added one more run in the inning when Roberts’ single brought home Thomas.
Rylee and Nix are both fresh off the basketball court.
“Hopefully we can keep the momentum going heading into region (play) this Friday against Monticello,” Kelley said.
Kelley added the team is ready for region play to begin.
“We played a very tough non-region schedule to prepare us for the game this Friday,” he said. “I look forward to coming out and being ready to play.
“I think we’ve got to get some good pitching. We’ve got to get some offensive production at the plate. If we can get both of those, then we always put ourselves in a position to win. We’re excited about it. We’re always ready to get region started. That’s officially the start of our season. That’s the games we have to win if we want to make a playoff run.”
Commerce won Friday night’s game 3-2.
Roberts drove in Thomas in the top of the first to take an early 1-0 lead.
The Tigers tied the game in third on a sacrifice fly.
The Leopards snagged the lead back at 2-1 in the fifth when Walker Rogers scored on an error by the Commerce pitcher.
The Tigers rallied, picking up a run in the fifth to tie the game and getting the game-winning run on a fielding error.
The Leopards fell to Athens Christian on Tuesday 9-6.
