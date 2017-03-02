TRACK: Leopards eye Eagle Invite

The Banks County High School track team opened its season Tuesday at Franklin County and will face another stern test this weekend at the Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
“I expect good competition in all areas,” head coach Will Foster said.
Oglethorpe County is the only Region 8-AA that will compete at the Eagle Invitational.
“We are also excited to get to run against some bigger teams to really test our athletes,” Foster added. “North Oconee, Oconee (County) and East Jackson will all bring very good distance runners that will help push our athletes to fast times, hopefully.
“Franklin (County) and Winder-Barrow will definitely be strong in the sprints and horizontal jumps. The competition will be tough all around but that is why we schedule invitationals.”
The event will feature a DMR, which means each relay team will run 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600-meter relays.
“It is an interesting event, and I like it because of the depth in the distance events allows us to do well,” Foster stated. “I am excited to see some our of top athletes, who placed at state last (season), compete again and gauge the progressions they hopefully have made.
“The distance events, the hurdles and the pole vault will be events where I look to see progression from our athletes. I am sure not every event will go perfectly, but we have practiced hard, so hopefully we can minimize the mistakes we make.”
Banks County Middle Schools results
The girls’ team finished sixth out of 10 teams. The team compiled 42 points. Madison County Middle won the girls’ event.
Kenijah Norman, Alexus Humphries and Gabby Boyer finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the discus throw. Norman and Boyer also placed fifth and sixth in the shot put.
Lillie Venable turned in a third-place finish in the high jump. Venable also finished sixth in the 400-meter dash (1:12.21).
Gracie Marlow finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run (6:51.71). Jenna Reeves took ninth place in 100-meter hurdles (21.38).
The best relay finish came in the 4x800 run. The team of Taylor Cochran, Denton Alexander, Marlow and Reeves finished in the sixth. The 4x100 relay team finished seventh.
The boys’ team finished eighth out of 10 teams, scoring 12 points.
The best finish for the team came from Buck Ledford. Ledford finished second in the 1,600-meter run (5:36.86), less than a second behind the first-place finisher.
The 4x800 relay team finished seventh. The team is comprised of Ledford, Byrson Banister, Nic Cotton and Troy Loggins.
Jacob Westberry hurdled his way to a ninth-place showing in the 100-meter hurdles (17.64).
Kameron Curtin finished 10th in the 400-meter dash (1:07.04).
