DANIELSVILLE - William Dock Dalton, 80, born February 7, 1937 passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston, Ga.
Mr. Dalton was born in Comer on February 7, 1937, the son of the late William “Buster” Dalton and Alma Scarborough Dalton. He was a retired groundskeeper, having worked with the University of Georgia for 32 years, and attended New Hope Baptist Church in Royston. Mr. Dalton was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Dalton and Willie Mae Dalton.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Edna Louise Freeman Dalton; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Tammy Dalton, Bowman, and Jeff and Windy Dalton, Danielsville; grandchildren and spouses, Brittany and Brandon Fortson and Wyatt and Lanie Dalton; and great-grandchildren, Lane Fortson and Penelope Fortson.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 25, with the Rev. Johnny Jones and Mr. Odis Graham officiating. Interment was in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, was in charge of arrangements
Dock Dalton (02-23-17)
